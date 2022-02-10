Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,109,683 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Newmont worth $551,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

