Invesco Ltd. Has $452.21 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $452,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

