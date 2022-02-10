Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,352 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $493,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

