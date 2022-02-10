Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,147,776 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $418,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.