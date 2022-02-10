Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $433,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

