Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 11,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000.
