Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Affirm (AFRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

1/28/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

1/27/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

1/25/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $70.00.

1/11/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

1/10/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $150.00.

1/7/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $108.00.

12/14/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of -23.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $113,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

