Investors Buy Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,314,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $6,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

