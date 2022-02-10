Investors Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $441.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

