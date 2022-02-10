IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,112. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,293 over the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

