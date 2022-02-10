IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Holdings Raised by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 426.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.24% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.