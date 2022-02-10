iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,883 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 3.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $158,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 7,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

