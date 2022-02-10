iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.67

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.67 and last traded at $124.86, with a volume of 157575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

