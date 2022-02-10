iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $88.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.