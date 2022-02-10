iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWD opened at $43.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

