iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.25

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.25 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 37898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

