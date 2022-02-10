iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.