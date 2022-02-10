iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

