Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 983.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

