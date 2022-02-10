ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.
Shares of ITT traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,218. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.