Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.75 to $4.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.69. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.