Jack Phillips Sells 3,653 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 3,653 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $11,908.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AXDX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.