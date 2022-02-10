Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,258. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

