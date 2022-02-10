Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,366. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.