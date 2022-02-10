Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

