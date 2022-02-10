Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.
Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.
Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.