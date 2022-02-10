Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

