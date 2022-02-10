Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 508,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,461. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.71 and a 200-day moving average of $308.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

