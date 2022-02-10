Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

INTU stock traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.82. 15,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,709. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

