James Hardie Industries plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter.
JHX opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
