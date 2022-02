Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5358 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous final dividend of $0.47.

The company has a current ratio of 599.50, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In related news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$40.95 ($29.04), for a total transaction of A$384,561.45 ($272,738.62). Insiders have sold 130,898 shares of company stock worth $5,417,247 over the last 90 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

