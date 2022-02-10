Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of JPSWY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

