Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of JPSWY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

