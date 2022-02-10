Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Avantor by 142.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.