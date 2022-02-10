Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.36) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.48) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.50 ($41.95).

JEN stock opened at €33.14 ($38.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($24.85) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($43.45).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

