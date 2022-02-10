JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 6,750,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after buying an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

