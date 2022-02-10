JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 1,035,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

