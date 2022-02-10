JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($293.10) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($282.76) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($298.85) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €245.54 ($282.23).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €231.95 ($266.61) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €214.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.40. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($237.70).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

