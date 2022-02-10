Jump Financial LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,074 shares of company stock worth $1,484,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIND opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $925.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

