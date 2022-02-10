Jump Financial LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $318.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

