Jump Financial LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

