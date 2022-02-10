Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $138,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

