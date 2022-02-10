Jump Financial LLC Sells 31,557 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $941.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

