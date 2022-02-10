Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 9,800 to GBX 6,100. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.27. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 29,144 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.73) to GBX 6,527 ($88.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.