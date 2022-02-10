K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.83.
Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.29. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
