Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $94,201.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.