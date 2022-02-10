Keith Westby Sells 10,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42.

On Monday, December 20th, Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04.

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.21 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $5,684,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $11,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

