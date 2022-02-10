Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 197,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

