Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.