Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.69.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

