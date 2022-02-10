KeyCorp Comments on Gates Industrial Corp PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gates Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

