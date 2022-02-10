Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,583. Kforce has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

